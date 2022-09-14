BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER DESIGNED TO UNLEASH TRANSHUMANIST HELL ON AMERICA | EP 3121-6PM
If anyone needed proof that the powers pushing the levers behind the mindless moron who sits in the Oval Office are fully on board with the World Economic Forum/United Nations agenda of biomedical tyranny and transhumanism, look no further than the executive order that Joe Biden signed on Monday, September 12. By quietly getting Biden’s signature on this document, his handlers may have given us the most ominous sign yet that we stand on the threshold of a technocratic one-world beast system. Prepare to make your stand because it’s about to get much more intense. This document’s Orwellian title, Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy, will assure that its significance will fly right over the heads of 99 percent of the media, even the conservative media. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22308
Special Guest: BREANNA MORELLO, SENIOR PRODUCER FOR THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH WITH EMERALD ROBINSON https://breannamorello.substack.com/
