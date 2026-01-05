OMG❗TAMPON TIM JUST QUIT 😂😂😂 SIVAADY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👇👇BRAND NEW SECOND CHANNEL LINK👇👇
/ @sivaadyunleashed
Tim Walz had plans to run for Minnesota governor for a third time but with newly uncovered atrocities he has chosen a different path.
https://x.com/nickshirleyy/status/2008185774651687168
FOLLOW ME👇👇
👉 Channel (Main) Sivaady — / sivaadychannel
👉 Instagram — / sivaady
👉 Twitter — / therealsiv. .
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING
Have a wonderful day or night wherever you may be and remember to laugh more🤣
Sivaady