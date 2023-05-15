Alex Jones Full Show 5/15/23 Alex Jones Our Man Flint

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Globalists Unleash Next Phase of Great Reset as Collapsed Border, Historic Crime Wave Rock Americans – MONDAY FULL SHOW 05/15/23

The quickening is here! Major players & calamities have accelerated the globalists’ war against humanity! Now, with the Deep State’s destruction of the Southern Border, America teeters closer to total tyranny or total annihilation than ever before! Today’s broadcast is LOADED with bombshell news & exclusive intel globalists DO NOT want you to hear!