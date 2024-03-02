Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 29 - March 1, 2024





▪️ Russian troops continue to launch combined attacks on enemy targets in the so-called border regions. Ukraine. In the Sumy region, a temporary deployment point in the area of the Zarutsky lime plant was hit by a controlled aerial bomb.





▪️Another goal was the accumulation of enemy manpower in the border area of the Kharkov region . As a result of the arrival, a concentration of personnel and equipment on the northwestern outskirts of Volchansk was hit.





▪️In Konstantinovka, on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of the DPR, objects of Ukrainian formations came under attack. The buildings of the local police department , where meetings of security and special forces were held, were destroyed by a direct hit.





▪️Ukrainian formations, in turn, attacked the border area of the Belgorod region with drones. All targets were successfully shot down, without any damage or casualties.





▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue to advance in several directions at once. In the Bakhmut direction, units of the Russian Armed Forces have secured a foothold on the eastern outskirts of Krasnoye , and fighting is taking place on Shosseynaya Street.





▪️North of Avdeevka , Russian troops continue their offensive, breaking through the enemy’s first line of defense. During the fierce battle, the northern outskirts of Orlovka came under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces, and the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units retreated towards Umansky .





▪️At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue shelling the front-line settlements of the DPR. As a result of a strike from the HIMARS MLRS at the Mineral Water Plant in the village of Krasnoye , two workers were killed, and another was taken to the hospital.

#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar