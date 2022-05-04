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Стрелков и Фёдоров на съезде промышленных предприятий (27.04.16)
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13 views • May 04, 2022
И.И. Стрелков был приглашен выступить на Съезде Промышленных Предприятий , который состоялся под эгидой НОД.
Неполная видеоверсия Съезда, включающая доклад И.И. Стрелкова и полемику Е.А. Фёдорова с И.И. Стрелковым.
Выступление Стрелкова - начало и до 30:52, Фёдоров - с 1:06:42, Стрелков вступил в дискуссию 1:25:40
Неполная видеоверсия Съезда, включающая доклад И.И. Стрелкова и полемику Е.А. Фёдорова с И.И. Стрелковым.
Выступление Стрелкова - начало и до 30:52, Фёдоров - с 1:06:42, Стрелков вступил в дискуссию 1:25:40
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