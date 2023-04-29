Welcome To Proverbs Club.Extracting Wealth From The Poor Is Counter-Productive.

Proverbs 28:8 (NIV).

8) Whoever increases wealth

by taking interest or profit from the poor

amasses it for another,

who will be kind to the poor.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Profiting on the backs of the poor

causes the funds to be sent

to those who help the poor.

