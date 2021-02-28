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Kidnapping Incident 28/2/21
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21 views • March 01, 2021
Kidnapping in Port-au-Prince Haiti, 28/2/21
You can see from this video that the kidnappers are well equipped and semi organized... They most likely have a government connection somewhere... The victim here was later found dead, he struggled or was shot by accident who knows... The most dangerous time in a kidnapping is the initial attack, people are scared on all sides and triggers can get pulled by accident...
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- Kidnapping Defined @ https://tohff.com/2019/02/02/kidnapping-defined-counter-terrorist/
- Is Paying Ransoms Legal @ https://tohff.com/2019/05/07/paying-ransoms/
- Extrajudicial Arrest, Kidnapping or Killing @ https://tohff.com/2018/10/13/extrajudicial-arrest/
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- Kidnap & Ransom – The Book @ https://tohff.com/2018/08/05/kidnap-ransom-book/
- Kidnapping Prevention Training @ https://tohff.com/2020/01/19/kidnapping-prevention/
Orlando W.
Partner of Risks Incorporated
Web: www.risks-incorporated.com
You can see from this video that the kidnappers are well equipped and semi organized... They most likely have a government connection somewhere... The victim here was later found dead, he struggled or was shot by accident who knows... The most dangerous time in a kidnapping is the initial attack, people are scared on all sides and triggers can get pulled by accident...
Related Articles
- Kidnapping for Ransom @ https://tohff.com/2018/07/31/kidnapping-for-ransom/
- Kidnapping Defined @ https://tohff.com/2019/02/02/kidnapping-defined-counter-terrorist/
- Is Paying Ransoms Legal @ https://tohff.com/2019/05/07/paying-ransoms/
- Extrajudicial Arrest, Kidnapping or Killing @ https://tohff.com/2018/10/13/extrajudicial-arrest/
- Kidnap for Ransom – Soviet Style @ https://tohff.com/2018/05/22/kidnap-for-ransom/
- Kidnap & Ransom – The Book @ https://tohff.com/2018/08/05/kidnap-ransom-book/
- Kidnapping Prevention Training @ https://tohff.com/2020/01/19/kidnapping-prevention/
Orlando W.
Partner of Risks Incorporated
Web: www.risks-incorporated.com
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