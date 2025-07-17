NASTY NANCY PELOSI GIVES UP THE GAME❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shadow of Ezra - Nancy Pelosi called Jeffrey Epstein, who committed crimes against children, a major “distraction,” saying lawmakers have more important issues to focus on.
She claimed the ongoing attention to Epstein is getting in the way of efforts to improve the country.
Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1945922345085833510