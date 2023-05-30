Create New Account
The Next Level (2of3) - The Truth is Hard to Swallow - Flat Earth (2022) - Documentary - FritzDocs
FritzDocs
Published 18 hours ago |

The sequel to "Level (2021)" - The flat earth is heavily censored and shadowbanned, yet most people turn their cheek to this life changing truth. "Why would they lie"? The number one question regarding the deception involved with the heliocentric globe theory. A theory we are all taught in kindergarten. A theory we were told was "thousands of years old". The Next Level will break down the many reasons for the lie, as well as showing the many scientists of the past that have proven the stationary earth. Also, how John D. Rockefeller and Georges Lemaître in 1920, changed the course and story of His-story of civilization. Their foundations transformed our education system into an indoctrination system, full of lies, contradictions, and indeed psychological programming.

