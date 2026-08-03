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The Dam Is Breaking – How AI Data Centers Are Destroying the Energy Monopoly
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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For over 100 years, we've lived under the scarcity model—a monopoly that told you energy had to be mined, burned, or shipped, and then delivered by a rickety grid of wires outdated before you were born. The same system that turned human health into human dependency. The same elite who hid technologies that could have liberated us a century ago.


But the dam is breaking.


Kristy Allen exposes how AI data centers—football field-sized buildings filled with trillions of hot, buzzing computer chips—are consuming electricity and water in quantities that defy belief. Millions of gallons of drinking water daily. Gigawatts of power. And guess who's left holding the bill? You.


Enter the ratepayer protection pledge. A simple rule: if you want to build a massive data center, you must bring, buy, or build your own power. Big Tech with $3 trillion in cash reserves is now pouring money into localized off-grid power generation—private microgrids, advanced solar storage, natural gas turbines. They are effectively seceding from the monopolies' jurisdiction. The grid monopoly is broken.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
scarcitymodelendingelitehiddentechnologiesaidatacentersconsumingmillionsgallonswaterdailyratepayerprotectionpledgebigtechoffgridpowerprivatemicrogridssolargridmonopolybrokenenergyliberationnowkristyallenexposedatacentersdraininggridtechtrillioncashpowerlocalgenerationsecessionmonopolyjurisdictionendeddambreakingenergyfreedom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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