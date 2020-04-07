© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PARADISE LOST - CRY OUT
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • April 07, 2020
First uploaded in 20th of May 2017in you tube and now transferred here!
Too ashamed to lie and so betray
Too afraid denials slow intake
Cry out as you flee disaster
Doomed a failure, life is sold and played
Universals spineless cause is frayed
Cry out as you flee disaster
A spear impaled in settled dust
Tortured, drained, the fire crushed
Lost in vein no others trust
Reaching the death of innocence
You cry out as sinners against the world
You the break the chain you feed reaction
Too ashamed you lie and so betray
Too afraid denials slow intake
Cry out as you flee disaster
You cry out as sinners against the world
You the break the chain you feed reaction................................
Too ashamed to lie and so betray
Too afraid denials slow intake
Cry out as you flee disaster
Doomed a failure, life is sold and played
Universals spineless cause is frayed
Cry out as you flee disaster
A spear impaled in settled dust
Tortured, drained, the fire crushed
Lost in vein no others trust
Reaching the death of innocence
You cry out as sinners against the world
You the break the chain you feed reaction
Too ashamed you lie and so betray
Too afraid denials slow intake
Cry out as you flee disaster
You cry out as sinners against the world
You the break the chain you feed reaction................................
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.