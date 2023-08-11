🌾 Unveiling The World Of Nitrogen Fertilizers 💧

🌱 Ever wondered how nitrogen fertilization works in modern cereal production? It's a worldwide practice with fascinating steps.
Let’s Explore this with Richard L. Mulvaney a Professor of Soil Fertility at the University of Illinois.
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3OTWhUx
💡 Nitrogen Source: We begin with nitrogen gas from the air. But for crops to benefit, it needs to transform into a more reactive form: ammonia.
⚙️ Ammonia Synthesis: This conversion is the magic! Once we have ammonia, it's ready for application, or we can turn it into other nitrogen fertilizers.
🔑 Common Choice: The superstar in this category? Synthetic urea - a widely used nitrogen fertilizer!
🌍 Join the Nitrogen Journey: Explore the science behind this vital process, boosting crop growth and nurturing plants. Let's learn together! 🌾🔬
