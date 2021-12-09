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HELP ME! Is the Mandela Effect changing everything?
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230 views • December 09, 2021
The Mandela Effect. Going back in time. Aliens on Mt. Hermon. Time Travelers.
What's really going on? Better listen to this video, it may clear up some things.
Thanks to my Son for his unmatched editing skills.
All music produced and recorded on the fly by yours truly.
This video may be mirrored if desired.
Feel free to comment and pass it along.
Kelley Ministries 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
What's really going on? Better listen to this video, it may clear up some things.
Thanks to my Son for his unmatched editing skills.
All music produced and recorded on the fly by yours truly.
This video may be mirrored if desired.
Feel free to comment and pass it along.
Kelley Ministries 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
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