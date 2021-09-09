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Wisdom Awaits Your Arrival - Proverbs 9:2 (NIV)
2 She has prepared her meat and mixed her wine;
she has also set her table.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom invites you to dine with her.
Everything she serves is good for you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/5ryvucm6
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