RT





Apr 7, 2023





Neutrinos are tiny ‘ghost’ particles that could hold the key to understanding the universe. They don’t obey traditional laws of physics, and barely have mass… making them almost impossible to detect.





Inland Visions heads to the Caucasus Mountains in Kabardino-Balkaria and the Baksan Neutrino Observatory. Unlike most cosmic observatories, this one is located deep inside a mountain range, isolated from the outside world.





Join host Sean Thomas as he meets renowned physicist Vladimir Gavrin to find out how neutrinos could change our entire perception of physics.





Check ‘Inland Visions’ out on social media to get an exclusive behind the scenes look into the show https://t.me/InlandVisions





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gryd2-inland-visions-discovering-neutrinos-deep-under-the-caucasus-mountains.html



