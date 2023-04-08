Create New Account
Inland Visions | Discovering neutrinos deep under the Caucasus Mountains
Published a day ago |
RT


Apr 7, 2023


Neutrinos are tiny ‘ghost’ particles that could hold the key to understanding the universe. They don’t obey traditional laws of physics, and barely have mass… making them almost impossible to detect.


Inland Visions heads to the Caucasus Mountains in Kabardino-Balkaria and the Baksan Neutrino Observatory. Unlike most cosmic observatories, this one is located deep inside a mountain range, isolated from the outside world.


Join host Sean Thomas as he meets renowned physicist Vladimir Gavrin to find out how neutrinos could change our entire perception of physics.


Check ‘Inland Visions’ out on social media to get an exclusive behind the scenes look into the show https://t.me/InlandVisions


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gryd2-inland-visions-discovering-neutrinos-deep-under-the-caucasus-mountains.html


