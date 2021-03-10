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WHAT'S GOING WELL?
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40 views • March 10, 2021
These days some people seem to feel guilty if things are going well, as if you’re not allowed to feel that way during a global pandemic. But maybe that’s helping make the world a better place.
TOPICS COVERED:
1:00 - A practical tool to counteract an addiction to negativity
7:10 - How to retrain the complainers in your life
10:40 - How to access the “cloud” so you can upgrade any skill
13:15 - A life philosophy to stop feeling guilty
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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TOPICS COVERED:
1:00 - A practical tool to counteract an addiction to negativity
7:10 - How to retrain the complainers in your life
10:40 - How to access the “cloud” so you can upgrade any skill
13:15 - A life philosophy to stop feeling guilty
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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