2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 99

IS SATAN SETTING UP HIS KINGDOM ON EARTH NOW?What is Satan’s goal? To separate us from God, first of all. But, one of his other goals is to destroy. Destroy what? Everything. He is the Destroyer!

Even if you are an avowed atheist and you believe we evolved from something that just crawled out of the primordial sludge, you still have to admit there is something heinous going on in the world. If you have eyes that are even partly open, you can’t deny the direction this world is going. Even if you believe that narrative pushed by the fraudulently installed US government and their ministry of propaganda, the main stream media, your instincts have to be saying something just doesn’t seem right. And you would be correct, but most people just don’t know how bad it is.

In Episode 99 we will once again take a look from the Space Station, looking at the entire planet and looking at events from a biblical perspective. This isn’t just about banking and the imminent collapse of the US dollar and along with it the global economy. It’s also not about the imbecilic puppet illegally occupying the oval office and their desperate plans to turn over the keys of the US to the New World Order (Which is actually Satan’s New World Order). This isn’t even about politics and whose in power. It’s about the future of, or should we say, the final chapter of humanity as we know it.