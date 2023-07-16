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7-16-23 Sunday morning sermon Pastor Darryl Serino at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
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10 views • August 23, 2023

7-16-23 Sunday morning sermon Pastor Darryl Serino at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska

We invite you to join us each week in our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at 1617 Okpik Street. We have services at 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday, Sunday school for kids at 1:00 pm, and teen youth group every other week at 3:30 pm. Tongan Church meets every other week at 3:00 pm. Wednesday prayer service is at 7 pm, and Faith Bible Institute classes on Friday night at 7 pm. https://fbiclass.com/. We look forward to seeing you!



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biblegodgospelchristjesusindependentchurchfaithbaptistkjvjamesalaskaspiritholypastorsongworshipcalvarysermonking1611darrylserinobarrowutqiagvik
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