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Why is the World Health Organization Anti-Meat?
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39 views • June 23, 2020
In 2015 the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) pubished a report declaring red meat as "probably carcinogenic". Everyone assumes they had good reasons for making such a statement, backed up by rigorous scientific research utilizing the best available evidence. Everyone is wrong on that one.
Tim Rees, registered nutritionist, published an article (https://tim-rees.com/why-is-the-world-health-organisation-anti-meat/) that rigorously takes apart the science used to lead to the IARC's conclusions. Spoiler alert: that 'evidence' is super weak. It's difficult not to come to the conclusion that the IARC report was serving an agenda, and it isn't to make the world healthier through solid dietary advice. Rees details much of the history and the behind-the-scenes backroom deals that lead the WHO to declare war on meat.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we highlight some of the main points in Rees' article and give the O:H take.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Tim Rees, registered nutritionist, published an article (https://tim-rees.com/why-is-the-world-health-organisation-anti-meat/) that rigorously takes apart the science used to lead to the IARC's conclusions. Spoiler alert: that 'evidence' is super weak. It's difficult not to come to the conclusion that the IARC report was serving an agenda, and it isn't to make the world healthier through solid dietary advice. Rees details much of the history and the behind-the-scenes backroom deals that lead the WHO to declare war on meat.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we highlight some of the main points in Rees' article and give the O:H take.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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