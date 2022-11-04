UKR Propaganda TV - VSU Servicemen Complain of Constant Combat, Exhaustion & also Steep Losses in the KHARKOV Offensive - Were Not Allowed to Talk About.

Video shared with the following description.
Thanks to Twitter user Tom for finding this gem from UKR propaganda TV. VSU servicemen complain of constant combat, exhaustion, and also steep losses in the Kharkov offensive that they were not allowed to talk about.
