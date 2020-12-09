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Public Weighs In: Would There Be A Difference on FORCED Vaccination Between Trump & Biden?
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165 views • December 09, 2020
Biden & Trump scramble for credit for vaccines. I asked Twitter if they thought Biden or Trump would mandate vaccines. About 300 people responded. Here are some of their comments and I ask if Trump said “They gotta get the shots” about measles last year would he be different about HIS vaccine?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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