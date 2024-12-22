Merry Christmas!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christmas message 2024; Jesus is the reason for the season! Stop arguing over exact times or dates and learn to celebrate HIS miraculous birth. The God-man was born to suffer and die for the sins of the whole world. Rejoice in HIS birth and speak the gospel this season to those we may only see once or twice a year.