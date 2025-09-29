Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Did Trump Just Push the Ai Mark of the Beast System?

Under the guise of bio terrorism, did Trump just push the future Ai Mark of the BEAST monitoring System? Why, because you’re the bio terror carrier under WARP Speed (bio hack agenda) / CV19 plandemic and more importantly the Club of Rome strategy to make humans the enemy of the world. How does this fit the internet of nano things / sensors on our farm soil? Remember, UK’s digital ID2020 announcement is coupled with the major Ai investment. No ID, no job in the UK. VCAST also covers lawlessness (end of days marker) and Trump’s WWE attack on Obama to drive a civil war (silent weapons for quit wars to kill the creditor). Remember, your watching Right / Left theater or a script. What are multiple Ai scientists saying about Ai and why is it a joke?



