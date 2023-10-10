Create New Account
Adolescents are Young Adults not children. Time to end the social experiment. Part 2 of 2
channel image
Pleasure Paradox
0 Subscribers
1 view
Published Yesterday

In September if this year 2023  I attended a town hall with our Constitutional Sheriff and some state legislators. In that meeting I heard first hand how brainwashed even the best of us has become with regard to the weaponization of words against the family. part two of two

Keywords
freedomconstitutioneducationhistorysocialexperimentdemocracyrepublicadolescent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket