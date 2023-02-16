THE VAXXED ARE CHIPPED WARP SPEED - TRUMPS GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT - HE GOT IT DONE FOLKS!

CHIPPED LIKE A DOG EXCEPT THEY DID THE BATA RUN WITH DOG RFID CHIPS BEFORE HUMANS NOW WE HAVE TO TRICK YOU A LITTLE TO BE TRACKED AND TAKE BILLS LIQUID MS PATENTED SELF ASSEMBLING MRNA NANO JUICE IN THE FORM OF A JAB AND WE GOT YOU! , I CAN NOT BELIEVE HOW FAST WE GOT THAT DONE! THEY SAID WE COULD NOT DO IT BUT WE GOT IT DONE! -
ANSWER IS - OMG??? WE TRUSTED YOU AND YOU F-CKED US!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.