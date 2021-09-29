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Shocking Admission: Vaccinated Individuals Are Now Causing COVID Outbreaks
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1061 views • September 29, 2021
Globalist Dr. "Death" Leana Wen now admits she and other vaccinated individuals are likely to spread COVID-19 to unvaccinated people like her own children.
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