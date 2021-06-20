PART 2-SIMON PARKES MEETS ARISE FREEDOM USA AS THEY STOP IN VEGAS

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PART 2- PARKES MCKAY STONE TALKING TO EACH OTHER ABOUT TOUR
SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED CONTENT BY BEAD HAPPY
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ORIGINAL VIDEO LINK HERE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FQDaCUW4cRd/