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BROWNE REPORT: END THE PEDO BUREAUCRACY - 365
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101 views • February 26, 2022
They are their teachers.
They are in top positions in law enforcement.
As A disgraced Louisiana teacher,Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty to "horrific crimes" against children after admitting to serving her students cupcakes that contained sperm from her ex-husband, 44-year-old former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT member Dennis Perkins who is awaiting his own trial on dozens of child sex crime charges.
They are in the tax fueled bureaucracy that runs our lives.
This is the hill to die on. The charade has gone on long enough. They can’t have our children.
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They are in top positions in law enforcement.
As A disgraced Louisiana teacher,Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty to "horrific crimes" against children after admitting to serving her students cupcakes that contained sperm from her ex-husband, 44-year-old former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT member Dennis Perkins who is awaiting his own trial on dozens of child sex crime charges.
They are in the tax fueled bureaucracy that runs our lives.
This is the hill to die on. The charade has gone on long enough. They can’t have our children.
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨Z-Stack - Save 5% using Promo Code PETE at https://zstacknow.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
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