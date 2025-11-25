AI and Decentralized Knowledge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Imagine generating a full, fact-checked book on ANY topic for FREE. Mike Adams announces Brighteon Books, a tool to decentralize knowledge. The future is about asking for the content you need, making traditional education and media obsolete.
See this revolutionary tech and its implications in the full interview.
#AI #BrighteonAI #DecentralizedKnowledge #FutureOfLearning
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport