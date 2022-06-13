Government paid actors pretend to be White Nationalists. Obviously.

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Just like Antifa, using paid actors to make political hay. Antifa-paid rioters came in U-Haul trucks. Like Antifa, they wore masks to conceal their identities. Classic government operation. Matching hats, shirts, masks. Exactly the same as Antifa but just rebranded to be racist white nationalists. Real patriot nationalists would never come to an event dressed alike jammed in a U-Haul. Guaranteed this was meant to be a group to attack LBGTQ and paint negatively all right-wing whites as racist terrorists to give the left MSM a field day of anti-nationalist propaganda.https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/528f90f2-8301-4df7-a056-9c3562865295