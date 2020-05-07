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World Shocked As Bill Gates Gets Sexually Excited By Global Collapse / Starvation
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51 views • May 07, 2020
May 6, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
As the Pandemic Hoax collapses Alex Jones points out the orgasmic state that Bill Gates enters every time he talks about global collapse, mass starvation or his depopulation vaccine program.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb33a020837b1009c0fe1d0
The Alex Jones Show
As the Pandemic Hoax collapses Alex Jones points out the orgasmic state that Bill Gates enters every time he talks about global collapse, mass starvation or his depopulation vaccine program.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb33a020837b1009c0fe1d0
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