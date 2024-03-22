Corrupticrats Are Laughing At Us

The DC Sausage Machine Strikes Again
* Nothing good happens after 2 am — and that’s when the swamp things do some of their shadiest work.
* At 2:32 am, they released part two of the latest omnibus bill.
* It’s another 1,012 pages stuffed with pork.
* It spends another $1.2T on disastrous nonsense.
* It includes (at least) $300M additional funding for Ukraine.
* This is taxpayer $ i.e. yours and mine.
* These critters are our employees.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 March 2024)
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1770977170753479165
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.