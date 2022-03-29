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We are so Happy, we have been Waiting For You. - Ukrainians Civilians Meet the special forces of the National Guard. 032922
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142 views • March 29, 2022
We are so happy, we have been waiting for you! - Ukrainians meet the special forces of the National Guard
Fighters from the Akhmat-Grozny OMON battalion occupy one settlement after another, pursuing the Ukrainian Nazis who have set off on a shameful flight, writes Ramzan Kadyrov.
Fighters from the Akhmat-Grozny OMON battalion occupy one settlement after another, pursuing the Ukrainian Nazis who have set off on a shameful flight, writes Ramzan Kadyrov.
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