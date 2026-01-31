BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Patrick Byrne- Tulsi Gabbard Raid : Tulsi Gabbard For Prsident 2028
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
147 views • 1 day ago

BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE: "That Set Of Facts I've Told You ALONE Completely Overthrows The Georgia Election!"The Fulton County Raid Confirms 2020 Elections Fraud, Exposing 148K Fake Mail-In Ballots That Were 93% For Biden- Remember, Trump Only Lost Georgia By 11K Votes! Former High-Level CIA Operative Patrick Byrne Breaks Latest On FBI Raid On Fulton County Election Headquarters With Exclusive Intel!

irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeebreanna morellodr kirk elliot
