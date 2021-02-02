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The demise of the modern media - or why one cannot polish a turd...
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80 views • February 02, 2021
The Demise of the modern media has been a joy to behold and it is the gift that will keep coming for years and years. Why the demise? They put a presidents suit on a person who is just not very interesting, and no amount of media gushing is going to change that fact. For 47 years he has been boring, what makes you think it will change now?
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