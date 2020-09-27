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EP 2122-6PM PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS OUT #BLM AS COMMUNIST & CORPORATE FUNDERS "FOOLS" IN EPIC SPEECH
The Pete Santilli Show
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34 views • September 27, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
FRIDAY - SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1603282084 

 After departing Florida, President Trump delivered remarks on ‘Black Economic Empowerment and what he is calling “The Platinum Plan”  in Atlanta, Georgia. President Trump delivered scathing remarks calling Black Lives Matter a Marxists/Communist extreme leftwing  orginization and the corporations who fund them fools -- President also noted that using the name Black Lives Matter was confusing considering the orginzation has destroyed many black lives ---  EP 2022-6PM PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS OUT #BLM AS COMMUNIST & CORPORATE FUNDERS “FOOLS” IN EPIC SPEECH – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/30b5g9V 


SPECIAL GUEST: Founder and CEO Catherine Engelbrect established True The Vote in 2009, after a small group of volunteers worked at our local polls and witnessed firsthand both the need for well-trained election workers and blatant, undeniable acts of election fraud. Since then, we’ve continued to grow – and  now we’re a national organization, providing comprehensive, state-specific programs of education, research, and support for volunteers in all 50 states.  We have empowered fellow citizens, increased public awareness, advocated for continued election improvements and reforms, and spoken out about the misleading messaging of those who insist voter fraud does not exist. It does.  
WEBSITE: https://truethevote.org/    TWITTER: @TrueTheVote
American Voter ID - a solution that balances personal liberty, state sovereignty, and national security.







 


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