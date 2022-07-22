Say THIS if the ATF comes to YOUR door asking to see guns

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Glenn Beck
Jul 21, 2022 ATF agents and a state trooper recently showed up at the home of a man in Delaware, asking to see his legally-purchased guns. Their request was caught on tape by a front door camera, and it was posted online anonymously. In this clip, Glenn shows the interaction and he explains what to say if the same thing happens to YOU: ‘You just have to say, no, get a warrant. I'll see you with a warrant.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWIsC8SYdJA