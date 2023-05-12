UK COLUMN: NOT A FEW BAD APPLES—THE BARREL IS ROTTEN: TOM DOYLE ON CLERICAL CHILD ABUSE (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OVHG0EtFlKs1/
Former priest Tom Doyle speaks out on the issue of child sexual abuse by the clergy within the Roman Catholic Church. Read the write-up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/not-a-few-bad-apples-the-barrel-is-rotten-tom-doyle-on-clerical-child-abuse
