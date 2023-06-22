Podcast Promotion: How do I get my podcast in front of more people?

Podcast Marketing Strategy

🤔 “How do you promote a podcast?” asks Jonathan from Hallowitz & Feild Crits.

One thing most podcasters don't realize is how much work it takes to grow your audience and find new listeners. Marketing and promoting podcasts often take as much time as creating the podcast episodes themselves. The key to making any marketing strategy work is finding new listeners who are interested in your podcast and telling them about it. Here are the top 3 strategies for promoting your podcast

1. Social media

Social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram are great places to find potential podcast listeners. Use each platform's built-in community tools, be it groups or hashtags, and start engaging with people. Leave helpful comments, establish yourself as a trusted expert, and bring people back to your podcast when requested.

2. Be a podcast guest

Going on someone else's podcast is a great promotion strategy. People who listen to this show have already shown that they are interested in the topic, so if you can spend 45 minutes to an hour demonstrating your skills, there is a very high probability that the audience of that podcast will follow you on your show. Make sure the audience has a decent overlap with you to make sure this strategy will actually work.

3. Be easy to find

Make sure your podcast is listed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, and Stitcher. These directories make up about 95% of all podcast listeners.

For bonus points, use SEO keywords in your podcast name and episode title to leverage the search function inside every podcasting app and on Google.Learn more about podcast SEO strategies:

Bonus. Cloudy ads

If you have some budget and want to grow your subscriber base, run some ads on the Overcast Podcast app. It puts your show in front of new audiences and also tracks how many new customers you get Overcast Ads' ROI consistently beats Facebook Ads and Google Adwords.

00:17 - "How do you promote a podcast?"

01:05 - Social media

02:14 - Be a guest on the podcast

04:12 - Get listed in the podcast directory

05:40 - Cloudy ad





