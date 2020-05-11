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Guess Who's Growing Your Meat? - #NewWorldNextWeek "mirrored"
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60 views • May 11, 2020
Original video: The Corbett Report at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Welcome to the 406th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Bill Gates Worked To End Livestock Production, Pushed Lab Grown Meat
https://bit.ly/2YguWlq
President Trump Readies Bailout For Nation's Food Suppliers
https://bit.ly/2ybnwoT
Bill Gates Among 117 Foreigners To Be Decorated By Japan
https://bit.ly/3aVzGjf
Please Stop The Ride
https://bit.ly/35fIfnA
Story #2: New Microsoft Bitcoin Mining System Set to Transform BTC Mining
https://bit.ly/2W6JDoq
Episode 145 – You Are Being Gamed
https://bit.ly/2Skik97
Video: Bill Gates Gets Pied In Belgium, Circa 1999
https://bit.ly/2VPNTtm
Story #3: CT Cops Cancel Spy Drone, Showing Resistance to Medical Martial Law Can Work
https://bit.ly/2ycXzFl
Updated Press Release: Westport Police Department Statement on Drone Pilot Program
https://bit.ly/2Wft0a2
California Cops Heckled As They Tell 93-Year-Old Couple They Can’t Sit in Chairs on the Beach
https://bit.ly/2yX8mU8
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
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◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
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• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
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• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Welcome to the 406th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Bill Gates Worked To End Livestock Production, Pushed Lab Grown Meat
https://bit.ly/2YguWlq
President Trump Readies Bailout For Nation's Food Suppliers
https://bit.ly/2ybnwoT
Bill Gates Among 117 Foreigners To Be Decorated By Japan
https://bit.ly/3aVzGjf
Please Stop The Ride
https://bit.ly/35fIfnA
Story #2: New Microsoft Bitcoin Mining System Set to Transform BTC Mining
https://bit.ly/2W6JDoq
Episode 145 – You Are Being Gamed
https://bit.ly/2Skik97
Video: Bill Gates Gets Pied In Belgium, Circa 1999
https://bit.ly/2VPNTtm
Story #3: CT Cops Cancel Spy Drone, Showing Resistance to Medical Martial Law Can Work
https://bit.ly/2ycXzFl
Updated Press Release: Westport Police Department Statement on Drone Pilot Program
https://bit.ly/2Wft0a2
California Cops Heckled As They Tell 93-Year-Old Couple They Can’t Sit in Chairs on the Beach
https://bit.ly/2yX8mU8
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCuYA1yUXcKYmIysZHQRO90A
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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