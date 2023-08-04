Create New Account
Is Judas M Pence a Patriot or a Traitor? GBN News interviews Steve Bannon
Published Friday

Steve Bannon sets the story straight on events and claims by Mike Pence.


'Mike Pence is one of the most gutless cowards I've ever met in my entire life and he will rue the day that he sat there and lied about the MAGA movement, about President Trump, and about the people around him.'

Steve Bannon on Mike Pence's statements on the Trump Indictments.


https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1687212997566156805?s=20

war roomarrestindictmentsteve bannonpresident donald j trumpelection fraudgbn

