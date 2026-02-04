BETTER R The Wounds Of a FRIEND Than The KISSES Of An ENEMY. Time 2 Search Your SOUL B4 The Arrival NOW

BLOCKED WORLDWIDE - It Only Gets Weirder From Here | Rick and Morty

• It Only Gets Weirder From Here | Rick and Morty

https://youtu.be/lBI0NFruSiQ





I Have SEEN Too Many People In Emails That Need an Admonishment and as Unpleasant as it is, It must Be Done. People that preoccupy themselves with Others condemnation ARE THEMSELVES In Jeopardy.. If I do NOT Speak Then I am Complicit, and Those That consider themselves Wise will be UTTER Fools.. Before we Get together and worship then it is is Time to Clear the Slate.. I was Called to Announce JUDGEMENT that Is Coming.. Do Not Let Bitter roots Spring up as a Stumbling Block to Others. I Have encountered Many People Leaving Stumbling Blocks even to Myself... You Must Stop with the Judgmental Spirit and Quit (((WANTING))) people you don't Like to be Guilty. .God Desires that Not ONE should perish





Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos





Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos





J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ





www.kleckfiles.com/?220622-02





Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos





*************************





To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/





The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Shared from and subscribe to:

NOW un-O

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i