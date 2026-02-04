BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BETTER R The Wounds Of a FRIEND Than The KISSES Of An ENEMY. Time 2 Search Your SOUL B4 The Arrival NOW
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5185 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 1 day ago

BLOCKED WORLDWIDE - It Only Gets Weirder From Here | Rick and Morty

   • It Only Gets Weirder From Here | Rick and Morty

   https://youtu.be/lBI0NFruSiQ


I Have SEEN Too Many People In Emails That Need an Admonishment and as Unpleasant as it is, It must Be Done. People that preoccupy themselves with Others condemnation ARE THEMSELVES In Jeopardy.. If I do NOT Speak Then I am Complicit, and Those That consider themselves Wise will be UTTER Fools.. Before we Get together and worship then it is is Time to Clear the Slate.. I was Called to Announce JUDGEMENT that Is Coming.. Do Not Let Bitter roots Spring up as a Stumbling Block to Others. I Have encountered Many People Leaving Stumbling Blocks even to Myself... You Must Stop with the Judgmental Spirit and Quit (((WANTING))) people you don't Like to be Guilty. .God Desires that Not ONE should perish


Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos


J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ


www.kleckfiles.com/?220622-02


Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


*************************


To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/


The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


Shared from and subscribe to:

NOW un-O

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i

Keywords
truthkleckjonathon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

Belle Carter
Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Laura Harris
Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Ramon Tomey
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Belle Carter
Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Laura Harris
EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China&#8217;s supply chain dominance

EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China’s supply chain dominance

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy