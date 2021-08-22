GEORGE CARLIN - AMERICA LOVES WAR - AFGHANISTAN

Listen to George Carlin ( Greatest American Comedian ) explain how America Loves War. Bottom Line - War never accomplishes anything but make money for those in power at the expense of those who spill their blood needlessly.



George has a way of telling it like it is - and for the Average American they just Laugh and have no idea he is telling the truth - they just think it is a joke - How naive the Average American is.



George Bush Senior is guilty of the Lie with Libya, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan which was passed on by Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama, Trump who wanted all troops out of Afghanistan and then the Fiasco Biden has just perpetrated.



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