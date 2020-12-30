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Davidian Ministers: How Are They Appointed?
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3 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation focuses on the question about how Davidian ministers from various Associations are appointed and then comparing with the Davidian Organization Manual, The Leviticus of Davidian S.D.A.'s. It is an amazing revelation to discover that none of the primary General Association of Davidian Seventh-day Adventists (GADSDA) have legitimate authority to appoint their ministers. Today there are no authorized ministers so wide awake Davidians should labor as self supporting Bible workers.
For further studies and background please visit the following videos:
Corrupt Davidian Leadership Heirarchies: https://youtu.be/qarJTMoDGz8
Davidian Leadership Crisis: 1955-2018: https://youtu.be/zxWNIovQgnQ
Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
God’s Storehouse History Part 4: The Scattering Time, 1055-2010 https://youtu.be/9W5JSMPSK-k
Bashan Hill Exposed: https://youtu.be/2rvvhu-kn2g
For further studies and background please visit the following videos:
Corrupt Davidian Leadership Heirarchies: https://youtu.be/qarJTMoDGz8
Davidian Leadership Crisis: 1955-2018: https://youtu.be/zxWNIovQgnQ
Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
God’s Storehouse History Part 4: The Scattering Time, 1055-2010 https://youtu.be/9W5JSMPSK-k
Bashan Hill Exposed: https://youtu.be/2rvvhu-kn2g
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