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Scott McKay | PRO-TIPS for Waking Up Your Friends
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20 views • November 02, 2021
Scott McKay shares how to wake up your family and friends and how to discern facts from fiction.
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Matthew 21:12-13 - “12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.”
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why Is Luciferase In the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? Search the PDF for the word “Luciferase” – https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Is the Truth About “Renting” Religious Leaders? https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
The CDC Is Hiring Isolation & Quarantine Team Consultants (PS2) – Non - https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/3233390-0/isolation-quarantine-team-consultants-ps2-non-permanent-doh5814
What Happened Here? - Elon Musk (World’s Wealthiest Man Worth $292.6 billion) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454930023966773249?s=20
Starving children 'as young as NINE forced to give UN officials oral sex to get food' - https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/627783/Starving-children-as-young-as-NINE-forced-to-give-UN-officials-oral-sex-to-get-food/amp
“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger (UN world food programme), I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.” https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454808104256737289?s=20
See Patriot Streetfighter Live On Tour At:
www.PatriotStreetFighter.com
Wednesdays
Saturdays
Matthew 21:12-13 - “12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.”
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why Is Luciferase In the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? Search the PDF for the word “Luciferase” – https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Is the Truth About “Renting” Religious Leaders? https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
The CDC Is Hiring Isolation & Quarantine Team Consultants (PS2) – Non - https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/3233390-0/isolation-quarantine-team-consultants-ps2-non-permanent-doh5814
What Happened Here? - Elon Musk (World’s Wealthiest Man Worth $292.6 billion) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454930023966773249?s=20
Starving children 'as young as NINE forced to give UN officials oral sex to get food' - https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/627783/Starving-children-as-young-as-NINE-forced-to-give-UN-officials-oral-sex-to-get-food/amp
“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger (UN world food programme), I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.” https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454808104256737289?s=20
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