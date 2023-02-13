Miles Guo: Huawei, which is controlled by Xi’s family, is a platform for the CCP’s intelligence gathering and unrestricted technological warfare

https://gettr.com/post/p285ahw9255

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: Rumors about Meng Wanzhou’s background are just smoke screens deployed by the CCP to divert your attention. Xi personally issued more than 100 directives in writing for her rescue simply because Huawei, which is controlled by Xi’s family, is a platform for the CCP’s intelligence gathering and unrestricted technological warfare.

#Huawei #MengWanzhou #XiJinping #UnrestrictedWarfare





2/12/2023 文贵直播：有关孟晚舟背景的谣言是共产党释放的用来转移视线的烟雾弹，习亲自写100多个批示营救孟晚舟只因华为是习家控制的中共情报和科技超限战的平台

#华为 #孟晚舟 #习近平 #中共 #超限战





