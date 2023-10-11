The Coming Storm PART 1

This video was made 5 months ago and put on Rumble, but it is most relevant especially today.
The End of the story has to make sense with the beginning of the story, however most prophecy scholars say it's Russia or the Pope to expect in the last days. What does Russia or the Pope have to do with Genesis? This is a deep dive into the last days and making sense of how the beginning and the end are one complete story and knowing that will help you navigate the days we live in.Part 2: https://rumble.com/v2v4o9a-part-2-the-coming-storm.html
Part 3: https://rumble.com/v2v4pyc-part-3-the-coming-storm.html
