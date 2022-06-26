Violent Left Unravels As Roe v Wade Overturned | EP 3010-6PM

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Violent Left Unravels As Roe v Wade Overturned | EP 3010-6PMWith the Supreme Court on Friday officially publishing its historic ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, crisis pregnancy centers, Catholic churches, and pro-life institutions across the country are bracing for a coming “Night of Rage”. According to Newsweek and others, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has communicated specific threats to pro-life groups and Catholic leaders, after suspicious individuals and groups have in some instances been found “casing” the offices and buildings of pro-life organizations https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21549
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