Globalists fear tradition and Latin Mass as they push Great Reset
As the globalist cabal seeks to eliminate resistance to its implementation of the New World Order agenda, faithful Catholics are finding fortification and support from the Latin Mass and Catholic traditions. For insight on how prominent Catholics are resisting the elites' nefarious plans to degrade the Church, follow LifeSiteNews Canadian journalist Kennedy Hall as he tours the Catholic Identity Conference, which was held September 30 to October 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA.

great resetlatin masscatholic identity conference

