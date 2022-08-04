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ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Thursday 8/4/22 • PAUL JOSEPH WATSON SUMMIT NEWS, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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389 views • August 04, 2022

PLANET OFFICIALLY PLUNGING INTO MASS STARVATION, ECONOMIC COLLAPSE & WORLDWIDE WARMeanwhile, the Deep State is doing everything it can to silence the American populist resistance as patriots dominate primary elections! Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes, Owen Shroyer & others join Alex Jones in-studio to lay out the incredible times we live in!

Plus, Alex Jones will give EXCLUSIVE details on what REALLY happened to his phone! DO NOT MISS THIS! Also, remember to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!

INFOWARS2022.COM

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